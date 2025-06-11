News & Views

India’s life sciences industry is outpacing its global peers when it comes to designing and delivering future-ready lab environments, according to a new survey and report by Unispace. The report mentions 65% of Indian leaders believe their labs are well-equipped for integrating new technologies, compared to 56% globally. The survey’s findings suggest that India’s life sciences sector is not only ready for rapid R&D evolution but is also shaping global trends in lab strategy.

In a significant move, MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU) has launched a state-of-the-art battery fabrication and research facility focused on lithium-ion (Li-ion) and sodium-ion (Na-ion) technologies. The MIT-WPU research team is actively engaged in the development of advanced electrode materials to enhance key battery performance parameters, including energy density, cycling stability, and operational safety.