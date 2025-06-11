MillenniumPost
Home > K-REERS > News & Views
K-REERS

News & Views

BY MPost11 Jun 2025 11:30 PM IST
News & Views
X

India’s life sciences industry is outpacing its global peers when it comes to designing and delivering future-ready lab environments, according to a new survey and report by Unispace. The report mentions 65% of Indian leaders believe their labs are well-equipped for integrating new technologies, compared to 56% globally. The survey’s findings suggest that India’s life sciences sector is not only ready for rapid R&D evolution but is also shaping global trends in lab strategy.

In a significant move, MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU) has launched a state-of-the-art battery fabrication and research facility focused on lithium-ion (Li-ion) and sodium-ion (Na-ion) technologies. The MIT-WPU research team is actively engaged in the development of advanced electrode materials to enhance key battery performance parameters, including energy density, cycling stability, and operational safety.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X