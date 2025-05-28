News & Views

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has introduced the Professor Jaswant G Krishnayya Merit Scholarship to encourage academic excellence. This annual award will go to the PGP student with the highest CGPA at the end of the first year. The scholarship is supported by Infosys founder and former IIMA Chairperson Narayana Murthy, who has pledged Rs 12 crore to fund it over the next 20 years. The amount will be adjusted for inflation each year.

IIT Delhi has revamped its curriculum, the first in more than 10 years. The new curriculum will introduce an Honours add-on to the BTech course and offer students the option to apply for an integrated BTech + MTech degree at the end of their third year. This will allow eligible students to graduate with both degrees in five years. Students admitted through JEE (Advanced) will still have the option to change their programme based on their performance in the first year.