News & Views

Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy is accepting applications for its free UPSC Civil Services coaching programme for the 2026 batch. This opportunity is open to candidates from minority communities, SC, ST and all women aspirants. Interested candidates can apply by May 28, 2025. A one-time, non-refundable maintenance fee of ₹6,000 (₹1,000 per month for six months) is required at the time of admission. Only 100 seats are available.

According to UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring report, only 35% of STEM graduates worldwide are women, and this number hasn’t changed much in the last 10 years. The numbers get lower in the workforce, women make up just 26% in data science and AI, 15% in engineering, and 12% in cloud computing. In India, about 40% of STEM students are women, which is one of the highest rates globally.