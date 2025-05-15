News & Views

CBSE has resumed its second round of counselling for Class 10 and 12 students, as well as their parents. This post-result counselling phase will run until May 28. This free service is designed to provide emotional support during the potentially stressful period following the release of results. “CBSE now commences a second phase of free counselling services (post-result) for students and their parents for 15 days, i.e. till May 28, 2025,” the notice stated.

UPSC has issued an important notice for candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2025 under the Persons with Benchmark Disability/Persons with Disability (PwBD or PwD) category. As per the notice, candidates wishing to avail the facility of a scribe for the May 25, 2025 examination may now also apply for a replacement of the scribe, if desired. The request for a scribe replacement should be sent via e-mail to [email protected] by May 18, 2025, before 4 pm.