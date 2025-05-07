News & Views

Oracle and Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation to collaborate and provide skills development training to 400,000 students across the state to enhance their employability and help advance their careers. This includes access to over 300 hours of learning programs on several technologies such as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle AI services.

The Directorate General of Training, under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, has announced the admission schedule for the Craft Instructor Training Scheme enrolment for the academic session 2025-26. Aspirants can apply online between May 8 and May 28, 2025.