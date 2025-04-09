News & Views

The College Board has announced the SAT registration deadline for the May & June exam. Registration is now open, and students around the world are encouraged to register as soon as possible. The registration deadline for the May 3, 2025, SAT exam is April 18, 2025 & June 7, 2025, SAT exam is May 22, 2025.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) hosted a two-day exposure visit at UPES for school principals from CBSE-affiliated schools. Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises the integration of vocational education into mainstream schooling, this programme aimed to empower school principals with insights into innovative learning methodologies and industry trends.