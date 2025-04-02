News & Views

IIT Delhi has recently entered into a strategic collaboration with LG Electronics to drive research and innovation in advanced technology domains. Formalised by a Master Agreement, the partnership combines IIT Delhi’s academic excellence with LG’s technological expertise to develop transformative solutions in sustainable technologies, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, and other emerging fields.

A recent parliamentary report has sounded the alarm over a critical faculty shortage in India’s premier higher education institutions, including IITs, IIMs, and NITs. With more than 56% of professor positions vacant, the report underscores the urgent need for a transparent and accelerated recruitment process to uphold academic excellence.