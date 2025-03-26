News & Views

MillenniumPost
BY MPost26 March 2025 11:58 PM IST
JIS Group recently organised IDEA-O-METER, with its latest edition - IDEAJAM – Simple Thinking, Big Solutions in Kolkata where the participants had the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions, gaining practical insights and firsthand experiences from industry pioneers. Students also showcased innovative solutions in renewable energy, sustainability, healthcare, automation, and AI, leveraging data-driven strategies.

Serampore College NSS Unit and NYKS Howrah and Hooghly organised the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025 recently at Serampore College. A total of 170 participants registered on MY Bharat Portal by uploading a one-minute video on “What does Vikshit Bharat mean to you”, out of which 150 were selected for the Youth Parliament programme to deliver their speech on “One Nation, One Election”.

MPost

MPost


