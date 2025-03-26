News & Views

JIS Group recently organised IDEA-O-METER, with its latest edition - IDEAJAM – Simple Thinking, Big Solutions in Kolkata where the participants had the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions, gaining practical insights and firsthand experiences from industry pioneers. Students also showcased innovative solutions in renewable energy, sustainability, healthcare, automation, and AI, leveraging data-driven strategies.

Serampore College NSS Unit and NYKS Howrah and Hooghly organised the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025 recently at Serampore College. A total of 170 participants registered on MY Bharat Portal by uploading a one-minute video on “What does Vikshit Bharat mean to you”, out of which 150 were selected for the Youth Parliament programme to deliver their speech on “One Nation, One Election”.