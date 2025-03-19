News & Views

Silicon valley-based Operant AI, the world’s only Runtime AI Application Defense Platform, is launching its presence in India, bringing a critical layer of security to the country’s AI sector and the industries that engage with it. Co-founders Vrajesh Bhavsar and Dr Priyanka Tembey are Indian engineers who spent over a decade in Silicon Valley before starting Operant AI.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 have once again recognized Les Roches and Glion Institute of Higher Education as two of the world’s leading institutions in hospitality and leisure management. Les Roches secured the number 2 position worldwide, while Glion placed number 6, reinforcing their excellence in hospitality education and their commitment to shaping industry leaders.