News & Views

The Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Skill Development, an initiative by Medhavi Skills University in collaboration with an NGO, hosted its convocation ceremony to honour the first batch of graduating students from its Plumbing and Electrical programmes. The event, held in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, marked a significant milestone in empowering the youth of the north-east region with skill-based education.

OP Jindal Global University has achieved a milestone in the prestigious QS Subject Rankings 2025, reaffirming its position as a global leader in higher education. JGU has not only retained its long-standing dominance in Law but has also secured top rankings in five new disciplines, marking a remarkable expansion of its academic excellence and global influence.