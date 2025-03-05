News & Views

Delhi University has reaffirmed its strict stance against harassment and misconduct during Holi. Any incidents of eve-teasing, derogatory remarks or inappropriate behavior will be addressed under university rules and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013. Deans, principals, and other officials will be available to handle complaints.

Delhi University will withdraw the proposal to include Manusmriti and Baburnama in the undergraduate History honours syllabus after strong opposition from faculty members. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh confirmed that he would use his emergency powers to prevent the proposal from reaching the Academic Council.