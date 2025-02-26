News & Views

The Office of STEM Engagement at NASA is now accepting applications for paid internships in 2025, offering both college and high school students hands-on experience in STEM disciplines, including science, technology, and non-engineering roles. These internships run for 10 weeks and are available either in person at a NASA center or remotely. The application deadline for the Summer 2025 session is February 28, 2025.

The Supreme Court of India, in a recent judgment, criticised the National Medical Commission (NMC) rule requiring MBBS candidates to have “both hands intact,” deeming it discriminatory and a violation of constitutional rights. Dismissing an appeal to disqualify a candidate with a 50 percent locomotor disability, the court urged the NMC to ensure its rules are more inclusive and aligned with constitutional principles.