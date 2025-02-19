News & Views

In response to India’s urgent need for skilled tech professionals, Emeritus has launched a line of tech certifications, particularly for mid to senior professionals aiming to deepen their expertise in deep tech and leapfrog in their career trajectories. This offering, beginning with the Advanced Certification in AI and ML designed in collaboration with E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati and IBM, offers cutting-edge specialisations across essential technology areas.

To transform the preparation landscape for law and design entrance exams, Toprankers has signed a MoU with Jindal Global University (JGU). They will jointly deliver comprehensive programmes for a range of competitive exams. These include law-related exams such as UGC NET Law, IBPS SO, RBI, SEBI Law Officer, CLAT PG, AILET PG, and CUET PG LLM, as well as design entrance exams like NID, NIFT, and UCEED.