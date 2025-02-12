News & Views

Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management (GNIHM), an initiative of JIS Group, recently hosted ‘Amalgam 2025 – Flavours & Folk Dances of India’ in Kolkata, in association with The Yuva Tourism Club and The Ministry of Tourism. The event celebrated India’s rich culinary heritage and traditional dance forms, bringing together students, professionals, and cultural enthusiasts to showcase talent and creativity in hospitality and the culinary arts.

GD Goenka Group announced the opening of 14 new schools across the country recently. The educational group aims to establish around 200 K-12 schools and 500 preschools by 2028. The new schools will be located in Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Mundka, Jhansi, Bangur Avenue in Kolkata, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Kupwara, Roorkee, Basti, Hazaribagh, and Chhibramau.