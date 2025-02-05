News & Views

President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of BIT Mesra on February 15, 2025, as the institute commemorates 70 years of academic excellence, research, and technological innovation. The landmark event will see the presence of esteemed dignitaries, policymakers, academic stalwarts alongside the institute’s notable alumni, who have excelled in diverse fields globally.

Researchers at IIT Guwahati, in collaboration with leading institutions worldwide, have developed an innovative multi-stage clinical trial method aimed at revolutionising personalised medical care. Multi-stage clinical trials are essential for developing effective DTRs, and SMART methodology enables researchers to test various treatment sequences to find the best fit for each patient.