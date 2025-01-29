News & Views

BIMTECH has introduced its futuristic blockchain-based digital currency, ‘BIMCOIN.’ Specifically designed for BIMTECH’s ecosystem, BIMCOIN facilitates secure, transparent, and instant transactions among students, vendors, and administrators through a permissioned blockchain platform. Following IIT Madras, BIMTECH becomes India’s first business management institute to launch BIMCOIN—ushering fintech innovation in education.

IIT Madras will organise Global Hyperloop Competition 2025, Asia’s first international Hyperloop competition, from February 21 to 25. The competition will be conducted by IIT Madras, IITM Pravartak and SAEIndia, and is also supported by the Ministry of Railways. A key objective of the event is to propagate hyperloop concepts worldwide.