News & Views

Researchers at IIM Lucknow led by Prof Arunabha Mukhopadhyay, Information Technology and Systems department, have developed a new framework to guide organisations in India’s capital markets and banking sectors in adopting Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technologies. “We emphasise the importance of managing risks related to data security and regulatory compliance. The framework we developed helps organisations evaluate these risks and make more informed decisions about whether to adopt SaaS,” said Prof Mukhopadhyay.

In a landmark accomplishment, the Space Technology Research Group (STeRG) at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, has successfully launched its first-ever space payload, STeRG-P1.0. Launched aboard the PSLV-C60 in collaboration with ISRO, this pioneering payload represents a milestone for the university and contributes to India’s space exploration endeavours. Developed by students and faculty from the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, this payload demonstrates a breakthrough in cost-effective space technology.