News & Views

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will start its first advanced flagship programme, ‘Empowering Trusted Advisors – Unlocking the Potential of Family Enterprises (residential)’, at its state-of-the-art research hub at CoE Hyderabad from January 7. At present, ICAI has two CoE’s at Hyderabad and Jaipur with plans to inaugurate the third in Kolkata in January 2025. ICAI plans to open 8 more CoEs in the next three years.

To bridge the current gap in strategic corporate leadership that can catalyse groundbreaking AI-integrated solutions for real-world impact, IIM Kozhikode has launched its 30-week AI for Senior Executives Programme in India, in collaboration with Emeritus with an additional power-packed course from Kellogg Executive Education. Through this programme, participants will hone their leadership capabilities while devising a roadmap for implementing AI in their domains effectively.