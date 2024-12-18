News & Views

Amazon had pledged to digitize 10 million small businesses, enable $20 billion in cumulative exports, and create two million direct and indirect jobs in India by 2025. “Over the last 4-5 years, we have invested effort towards the pledges we announced at the Smbhav Summit in 2020. We have enabled nearly $13 billion in cumulative exports and have created nearly 1.4 million direct and indirect jobs in India,” said Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India.

In a significant step towards addressing climate change challenges, IIT Guwahati, in collaboration with IIT Mandi and the Centre for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP), Bengaluru, have released the report ‘District-Level Climate Risk Assessment for India: Mapping Flood and Drought Risks Using IPCC Framework’. The study identifies the dual challenges posed by floods and droughts and highlights their disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations.