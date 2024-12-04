News & Views

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is collaborating with Cambtech Training and Placement firm to offer certification programs in supply chain and logistics sector. The courses are designed to provide students with a simulated environment (virtual office), giving them a real-life simulation of the actual work environment throughout the courses. The first batch of this course will commence on January 1, 2025.

Mahindra University has signed a MoU with Airbus, a global leader in aeronautics and space. This collaboration aims to foster innovation, research and education in aerospace and digital technologies by leveraging strengths of both the organisations to create a future-ready talent pool. Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University, and Mr. Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia signed the MoU in the presence of Anand Mahindra, Chancellor, Mahindra University.