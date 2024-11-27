News & Views

MIT will offer tuition-free education to undergraduate students from families earning under $200,000 annually, starting in 2025, through an expanded financial aid program. This policy will make 80% of American households eligible for free tuition. For families earning less than $100,000 a year, the support extends further, covering all expenses, including tuition, housing, meals, fees, books, and personal costs.

The North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC), under the Chairmanship of the Secretary, North Eastern Council (NEC), Government of India, and Medhavi Skills University have announced a strategic partnership to drive innovation, growth and employment opportunities in the bamboo industry.

A three-day day sports event for persons with disabilities was held at the NCAHT and R2D2 centres at IIT Madras along with RRD. Titled, ‘Thiramai ‐ Sports 4 All’, the event was aimed at introducing adaptive sports and games to persons with disabilities. A total of 100 persons with disabilities took part in eight games.

IIT Guwahati has developed a sustainable geopolymer to transform industrial waste into eco-friendly building material. The breakthrough opens new opportunities for industries, municipalities, and governments to embrace sustainable construction while tackling industrial waste management challenges.