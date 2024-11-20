News & Views

IIT Madras and IIT Palakkad have joined hands to enhance educational opportunities for students through shared resources, research internships and immersive summer programmes. This collaboration agreement seeks to capitalise on the strengths of both institutions, broadening the learning experience for students enrolled in BS programme at IIT Madras and undergraduate programmes at IIT Palakkad.

IIT Kanpur Research and Technology Park Foundation has entered into agreements with two Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) – UAS Testing Foundation and Communication (Defence) Testing Foundation – to establish state-of-the-art Defence Testing Infrastructure at Technopark@IITK. These facilities will focus on two critical domains of Defence: Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Communication Systems.