News & Views

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was present at the silver jubilee celebration of Aditya Birla Scholarships programme in Mumbai recently. The total number of scholars now stands at 781 across engineering, management, and law disciplines. The programme partners with 22 premier institutions, including select IITs, BITS Pilani, leading IIMs, XLRI, and National Law Schools.

Canadian International School (CIS), Bangalore, hosted South Asia IB Schools Association (SAIBSA) event on campus which attracted close to 400 IB teachers from 43 schools across India to participate.

Jay Langkamp, High School Principal, CIS, said “We strive to create opportunities for our students to become socially responsible and dedicated voices for positive change.”