News & Views

GD Goenka University has collaborated with the University of Leeds, UK to enhance academic and research endeavours between the two esteemed institutions. It will facilitate the sharing of research materials, publications, and newsletters to foster knowledge dissemination. The partnership also includes organising joint PhD programmes, conferences, and symposiums to enhance scholarly exchange.

The KC Mahindra Education Trust is inviting applications for its annual Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship (MAITS) 2024 to encourage and support students from low-income families who wish to pursue a job-oriented diploma course from recognised government polytechnic institutes in India. A scholarship award of Rs 10,000/- per annum is given to 550 students annually for a maximum period of three years.