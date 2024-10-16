News & Views

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially informed the principals and heads of affiliated schools about the rigorous implementation of the 75 percent attendance requirement for students in classes 10 and 12 who are set to take the 2025 board examinations. Schools are instructed to convey this mandatory attendance policy to both students and their parents.

UGC has begun accepting applications from qualified Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to provide courses in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online formats for the academic year 2024-25.

The application window is open till October 31, 2024, with classes scheduled to start in February 2025.