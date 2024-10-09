News & Views

NSRCEL, the startup incubator at IIM Bangalore, and the Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST) IIT Madras, announced the release of their joint research report, ‘India Incubator Kaleidoscope 2024’. “Incubators play a crucial role in making entrepreneurship more accessible and inclusive across the country but their activities and impact are not well understood. This report addresses that gap and highlights the need to both raise the level of incubation activity and enhance the quality of incubation efforts nationwide,” said Prof Srivardhini Jha said.

IIM Jammu hosted a roundtable conference in Mumbai recently, bringing together policymakers, academics, and industry leaders. The event focused on strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, addressing workforce evolution, and leveraging technology to prepare students for future employment. Dr Milind P Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu, emphasised the necessity of collaboration, noting that progress requires unity and cannot occur in silos.

The Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) has paused all ongoing counselling for the ICAR Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Senior Research Fellowships (SRF) for the 2024-25 academic year. These counselling sessions will now take place alongside the Veterinary stream postgraduate counselling in January and February. Also, the deadline for completing degrees and obtaining Provisional Degree Certificates (PDC) for all postgraduate programs has been extended to January 15. However, counselling for postgraduate programmes outside the Veterinary stream will proceed as planned.

In a significant development aimed at leveraging cutting-edge technology for societal benefits, IIT Kanpur and the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), have signed the MoU in New Delhi. This partnership aims to foster collaboration in disseminating educational content and delivering critical alerts for disaster management and public safety using Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology.