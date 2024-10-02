News & Views

Researchers from the Civil Engineering Department at IIT Delhi have developed a ground-breaking cloud computing and machine learning-based tool, ML-CASCADE, to map landslide extent using satellite data. This easy-to-use and publicly-available tool requires only two inputs, i.e., an approximate date and location of a landslide event, and accurately maps a complex cluster of landslides within 5 minutes and a simple landslide within 2 minutes, which is critical for post-disaster damage assessment. The underlying model is trained on a large amount of satellite, terrain, vegetation, and soil data.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has established a special group led by Seema Gerotra, the Additional Director for Work-Life Balance and Stress Management. This group will focus on implementing initiatives that promote a healthier balance between work and personal life while managing stress. ICAI has also organised various health and wellness programmes, including health awareness camps, webinars on stress management, yoga classes, motivational conferences, walkathons, and marathons, all aimed at enhancing mental and physical well-being. The institute has also set up a Grievance Redressal Cell to address concerns from members, students, and employees.

The Gargi Manju Samman Ceremony 2024, which was held in Ranchi recently, honoured a total of 225 teachers from 110 schools across states like Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal. Among those honoured were five teachers from Kolkata including Dr Trilok Nath Pandey, Head of the Hindi Department at Calcutta Boys’ School and others.

Tulipians Pre & Primary Schools have been celebrating Durga Puja as a major annual event since 2010. What sets Tulipians Durgotsav apart is the unique involvement of our Founder-Director and Chairman Nirmal Verma and his wife, who meticulously plan every aspect of this creative extravaganza. This year, the schools introduce the Tulipians Trail Blazer Awards 2024, an integral component of Tulipians Durgotsav to foster friendships and unleash the creative potential of all our students while reinforcing their connection to our rich cultural heritage. Several schools from Kolkata will participate in the event, which is scheduled on October 9.