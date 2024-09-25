News & Views

IIT Madras Prof Ravindra Gettu has been awarded RILEM’s (International Union of Laboratories and Experts in Construction Materials, Systems and Structures) highest recognition of ‘Honorary Member’. He served as its President during 2018-21, being the first and only Asian to do so in its 78-year history. “Pride, enthusiasm, and inclusivity – these three words describe my feelings about RILEM,” he said.

Fourteen Indian full-time MBA programmes have been featured in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds Global Rankings for 2025. IIM Bangalore is the top performer from India but has fallen out of the world’s top 50. IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, and the Indian School of Business are the other Indian institutes ranked in the top 100.