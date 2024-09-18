News & Views

Great Lakes Institute of Management has opened admissions for its full-time two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) for the academic session 2025-27. The programme is designed for fresh graduates and young professionals with up to 3 years of work experience, leveraging a global faculty pool, peer learning, extensive industry networking, and experiential learning.

After Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Rajasthan government has announced that medical education in state colleges will be offered in Hindi alongside English. The introduction of Hindi in medical education was also part of the state’s budget.