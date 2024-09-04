News & Views

IIT Bombay has seen a sharp decrease in the minimum salary package during the recent placement season. The lowest offer dropped to Rs 4 lakh per annum, down from last year’s Rs 6 lakh. However, the average annual package at IIT Bombay rose by 7.7 percent, reaching Rs 23.5 lakh from Rs 21.8 lakh last year. Despite this, the number of students placed through the campus drive has decreased compared to the previous year.

IIT Madras recently hosted a SWAYAM Plus National Workshop – ‘SkillScape 2024’, focused on ‘Navigating the Future of Higher Education and Skilling’. The workshop explored the transformative potential of technology and partnerships in addressing the skill gap while also providing platforms for key stakeholders to showcase their initiatives and solutions. Several MoUs were also signed with the PAN-IIT Foundation, HCL Technologies and other organisations, bringing the total partners on SWAYAM Plus to 55.

IIM Ahmedabad’s one-year post-graduate programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) concluded its placement process successfully in June 2024. A total of 121 students accepted offers across various sectors and regions, with consulting firms, both in management and technology, emerging as the top recruiters. This year, 105 companies visited the campus, extending over 150 offers.

In a collaborative effort, IIT Guwahati and Indian Space Research Organisation researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery while studying the first known Galactic Ultraluminous X-ray emitting pulsar, Swift J0243.6+6124. Their research shows that the polarization of X-rays emitted by this pulsar is significantly lower than expected, challenging existing theories of emitted radiations from these astronomical bodies.