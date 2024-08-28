News & Views

IIIM Raipur and Birmingham City University have signed the MoU to foster dynamic academic exchanges. “We aim to create new opportunities for research, teaching, and student engagement that will benefit both our institutions and the wider academic community,” said Dr Shishank Shishank, Associate Professor at Birmingham City University.

IIT Kanpur has launched ‘Sathee ICAR,’ a dedicated platform for students preparing for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) UG entrance exams. SATHEE, an initiative by IIT Kanpur in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, is committed to empowering students across India with high-quality, free preparation resources for competitive exams.