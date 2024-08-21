News & Views

IIT Madras-incubated Smart EV Charger Start-up Plugzmart, an EV Charger Manufacturing Company, has obtained certification for its EV Charger from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), a Research Institute of the Automotive Industry with Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India. This is a major development in advancing an indigenous EV infrastructure in India.

IIT Guwahati’s Prof Debabrata Sikdar, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, has been named an Emerging Leader 2023 by the prestigious Journal of Physics: Condensed Matter, published by IOP Publishing. This accolade recognises early career researchers who exhibit exceptional talent and promise in their respective fields.