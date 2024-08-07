News & Views

One of India’s greatest goalkeepers and Arjuna Awardee footballer, Subrata Paul, has joined Woxsen University as an executive fellow. The former Indian captain will inspire students and share his experiences from his 15-year international playing career, touching on topics such as team building, goalkeeping and captaincy. He will also assist in advancing consultancy in sports at the university in various areas as needed.

GD Goenka University has announced Rs 1 crore in scholarships to students excelling in sports if the country’s iconic athlete, Neeraj Chopra, secures a gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics. With the final of the men’s javelin throw scheduled Thursday, all eyes are on India’s Golden Boy. Moreover, GD Goenka University’s PhD scholar, Divya Jain, is at the Paris Olympics as part of the Indian athletics support team, underscoring the importance of mental health in sports.

Indian Maritime University (IMU) recently hosted an alumni and industry meet at the Mumbai Cricket Association Recreation Centre. The event featured the signing of two key agreements: the first was an MoU to establish a Centre of Excellence at IMU’s historic Kolkata campus, and the second was an MoA with the Institute of Marine Engineers, which includes a sponsorship of Rs 18 lakhs for two Junior Research Fellows (JRF) pursuing research studies at IMU.

FORE School of Management (FSM) has entered into a three-year MoU with ClarityX, a strategic partner of MapmyIndia, to establish a Data Experience Lab (DEL) at FSM, New Delhi. This collaboration is designed to enhance AI-driven data analytics education and research, facilitating student-driven data activities and real-world analytical projects. The initial batch size will start from 20-30 students, with plans to expand in the future.