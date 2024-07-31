News & Views

The ocean is a constantly moving fluid that houses the largest three-dimensional living space on Earth, supporting various habitats”, said Dr Sachinanda Babu, from NASA during the inauguration of IEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing (GRSS) Student chapter at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Bengaluru. The event hosted by GRSS and ECE Department, MIT BLR aimed to empower students in geoscience and remote sensing.

The Education Ministry announced new guidelines to implement bagless days for classes 6-8, aiming to make school learning more joyful, experiential, and stress-free. The guidelines, created by the PSS Central Institute of Vocational Education under NCERT, were released on the fourth anniversary of NEP 2020. The NEP 2020 suggested that all students in classes 6-8 have a 10-day bagless period.