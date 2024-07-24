News & Views

A total of 2,636 students graduated during the 61st Convocation of IIT Madras, which was recently held. As many as 3,016 degrees (including Joint and Dual degrees) were awarded to the students on the occasion. A total of 444 PhDs were awarded, which included PhDs, Joint Degree PhDs with foreign institutions and Dual Degree PhDs. The highlight of the occasion was S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO, receiving his PhD in Mechanical Engineering during the convocation.

IIT Kanpur announced the launch of ‘SATHEE SSC’, an initiative dedicated to providing comprehensive coaching for the students preparing for various examinations conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The platform offers an extensive range of study materials, practice tests, video lectures, and interactive sessions with experienced educators. By leveraging technology and expertise, SATHEE aims to make SSC exam preparation more accessible and effective to all aspirants.

Alliance Française du Bengale in association with the Embassy of France in India, French Institute in India recently hosted a book presentation, ‘Poor Economics for Kids’ in the presence of Dr Esther Duflo, awardee of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, and Cheyenne Olivier; a renowned illustrator who’s known for addressing social issues through her work in columns and books. The session was followed by an interactive session with the students of various schools of Kolkata like La Martiniere for Girls’ School, Modern High School, South City International, Apeejay School Park Street, The Future Foundation and Don Bosco Howrah Ashalayam. Dr Duflo emphasised on the importance of children being open minded and their ability to ask questions and maintain curiosity- which is why she has worked on illustrative writings for children for them to be able to comprehend about social issues like poverty and economic exclusions.



