News & Views

International Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) Delhi has announced the launch of its AICTE-approved online Postgraduate (PG) Certificate Programmes, designed to cater to the growing demand for specialised education in the healthcare sector. In alignment with the NEP’s mandate to enhance the quality and reach of higher education, IIHMR Delhi has introduced three PG Certificates in Hospital Management, PG Certificate in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and PG Certificate in Public Health Financial Management.

The University of Leeds has signed a MoU with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai. The newly signed MoU outlined the development of collaborative research projects and the organisation of joint academic activities, including workshops, conferences and seminars. Meanwhile, Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, a deemed-to-be-university, also signed a strategic MoU with the University of Leeds.

OP Jindal Global University has collaborated with global UX design firm UXReactor to launch a cutting-edge Online Master of Design (MDes) in user experience with specialisation in AI tools. This 12-month blended programme is tailored for UI & UX designers aiming for professional growth, IT professionals and graphic designers seeking a career shift to a higher-paying, related field.

Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET) signed an MoU and collaboration with NVIDIA to establish the Thapar School of Advanced AI & Data Science (TSAAI), with technical support from the NVIDIA AI University programme. This AI university program aims to offer a comprehensive range of courses, labs, research opportunities and innovation projects to empower both students and faculty with essential AI skills and knowledge.

The University of Allahabad has opened registration for admission to its undergraduate courses via CUET UG 2024. Candidates who have taken the CUET UG and wish to apply can do so by visiting the official website at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in. The registration deadline is July 20. The university has also announced that the CUET UG counselling for undergraduate courses will be conducted in two phases.



