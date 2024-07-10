News & Views

Applications for the Indian Air Force (IAF) Agniverrvayu recruitment 2024 are now open at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The last date of registration is July 28 till 11 pm. The written examination is scheduled for October 18. Eligible candidates must have been born between July 3, 2004, and January 3, 2008 (both dates inclusive) and should be under 21 years of age at the time of enrollment.

The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications from IGNOU students and alumni who have launched or are in the advanced stages of launching a startup or business venture for the Startup Competition 2024. To participate in the First Round of the Startup Competition-2024, submissions can be made through forms.gle/ZUoWs6AhRyVEfmr29 by July 31.