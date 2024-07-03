News & Views

The Government of Kerala has decided to establish an institute of organ and tissue transplant at Kozhikode. It is being established as an apex institute for research, training and patient care in the area of organ transplantation and allied activities. This apex institute with skilled doctors, researchers and health workers can be developed as a centre of excellence.

IIT Madras Center of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA) is going to organise a ‘Sports Tech start Up Conclave’ in New Delhi on July 12, 13. The CESSA will support 10 novel sports tech start-ups with a total investment to the tune of Rs 5 crore through IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies with incubation support as well.