News & Views

UNESCO has announced the call for nominations for the 2025 UNESCO for Women in Science International Award. This edition will honour five exceptional women scientists in the fields of Physical Sciences, Mathematics, and Computer Science. Each awardee will receive 100,000 euros in recognition of their remarkable contributions to scientific research. Interested and eligible candidates are invited to apply to the Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU) by July 1, 2024.

Les Roches launched a new course with a specialisation in its Spanish campus: the Postgraduate Diploma in Golf Management. The global golf industry is gaining momentum within tourism, with Spain ranking as the preferred destination for golf enthusiasts in Europe. On the Costa del Sol alone, golf tourism generates around 1.5 billion euros annually and creates over 17,000 jobs.