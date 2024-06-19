News & Views

IIT Madras has launched a BTech in AI and Data Analytics and will admit students from the upcoming academic year of 2024-25. Admission to this programme is through the JEE (Advanced) exam. The programme aims to cultivate expertise in diverse aspects of AI and data analytics, offering a panoramic view of its applications across industries. It will have a student strength of 50 admitted through JEE. There will be a strong emphasis on Math Fundamentals, Data Science /AI/ML Foundations, Application Development and Responsible Design besides a distinct interdisciplinary flavour.

Following the announcement of the results of the JEE Advanced 2024, IIT Kanpur has taken the initiative to support talented students with the continuation of the ‘Bright Minds Scholarships’ for the fourth consecutive year. 10 scholarships are generously funded by IITK alumnus Lokvir Kapoor and All-India Top 100 rank holders of JEE Advanced 2024 and admitted to BTech/BS Programmes at IIT Kanpur are eligible for the same. Each scholarship is worth Rs 3 lakhs annually, covering tuition and living expenses for each of the four years.

The University of East Anglia (UEA), one of the UK’s top 25 universities, has signed a MoU with The NorthCap University in India. With this collaboration, UEA aims to strengthen the dual degree programmes and provide international mobility opportunities for its students. Students undergoing these courses will obtain dual degrees allowing them to study alongside international students both in India and UK. The partnership with The NorthCap University, Gurugram includes School of Engineering and Technology, School of Management and Liberal Studies, School of Law and School of Business. Students in B Tech CSE (full-stack specialisation) can proceed to UEA’s BSc Computer Science with Software Development.