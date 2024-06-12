News & Views

A multi-institutional research team including IIT Guwahati, UR Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO, University of Mumbai, and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research has studied a newly discovered black hole binary system called Swift J1727.8-1613 using data obtained from AstroSat. The team has discovered intriguing X-ray characteristics that can potentially provide insights into the nature of black holes.

The School of Law at GD Goenka University, Gurugram, recently hosted the international conference on law and technology. Themed ‘Emerging Jurisprudence of Digital Transformation of Law’ with a specific focus on ‘Policy Tackling Cyber Threats,’ the online conference brought together over 200 leading academicians, policymakers, industry experts, and research scholars from across the globe.



