News & Views

Amazon.in has recently announced the launch of Creator University and Creator Connect. Creator University is an education programme designed to equip content creators with the tools and knowledge necessary to prosper within the dynamic creator economy. The programme will cater to a broad spectrum of content creators, encompassing both established and aspiring influencers. Through a curated selection of resources, the programme provides participants with the foundational knowledge and practical strategies to cultivate a sustainable business on the marketplace.

Come June 14 and the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 results. The NTA will also release the cut-off marks. The NTA will determine the NEET UG 2024 cut-off percentages based on the highest marks obtained in the All India Common Merit List. This year, more than 24 lakh candidates took the examination on May 5. The candidates can check the results on NTA’s official website: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET-UG.