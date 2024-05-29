News & Views

IIT Madras is organising a ‘Demo Day’ on the campus on June 15 and 16. JEE 2024 aspirants can experience what IIT student life is like. Aspirants in and around Bengaluru and Hyderabad may also choose to attend the satellite Demo Day events at SD Auditorium, IISc, in Bengaluru on June 11, and T-Hub in Hyderabad on June 12. Students who cannot travel to IIT Madras can take part in an online session on June 17.

KIET Group of Institutions, one of the leading engineering colleges in Delhi-NCR, recently announced it has been granted autonomous status. Achieving autonomous status empowers KIET to independently design and update its curriculum, ensuring it stays ahead of industry needs and emerging trends. This newfound freedom allows the institution to implement innovative teaching methods, making learning more practical and experiential for students.