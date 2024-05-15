News & Views

IIT Madras has raised a record breaking amount of Rs 513 Crore in funding from its alumni, industry and individual donors during the financial year 2023-24. This historic high of Rs. 513 Crore is a 135% increase from the amount raised in the previous financial year of 2022-23, when Rs. 218 Crore was raised. The funds received would be used for technology research and development as well as for deploying technology already built by IIT Madras, in various parts of the country based on societal needs.

Prof Devendra Jalihal has assumed the position of Director at IIT Guwahati on Wednesday, succeeding Prof Rajeev Ahuja, who held the additional charge of IIT Guwahati since November 2023. Before this appointment, Prof. Jalihal served as a Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Madras. “Situated in one of the most biodiverse and economically dynamic locations of the country, this region has experienced rapid infrastructure development, skill enhancement, and industrial growth,” said Prof Jalihal.