News & Views

IIT Madras students made history with India’s first student council election using blockchain technology. The initiative, initially a CSR project supported by a prominent tech firm and the Department of Science and Technology, aimed to address Covid-19 challenges. The software, developed for student elections, is now being scaled up for broader use in state and national elections. The software was developed by students from the Webops and Blockchain Club (W&BC) at IIT Madras’ Centre for Innovation (CFI).

CBSE has announced the dates for mark verification following the anticipated release of Class 10 and 12 board results later this month. According to the circular, students dissatisfied with their results can apply for mark verification from the fourth to the eighth day after results are declared. The application window will be open for five days. Scanned copies of evaluated answer books will be accessible from the 19th to the 20th day after results are declared, available for two days. Re-evaluation of answers will be possible from the 24th to the 25th day after results are declared.