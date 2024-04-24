News & Views

A recently released report by Oxford International sheds light on the continued dominance of the United States of America (USA) as the top choice for Indian students seeking higher education abroad. The Student Global Mobility Index (SGMI) delves into evolving patterns of student migration. As per the SGMI findings, despite persistent apprehensions regarding costs, safety, and security, a striking 69% of surveyed Indian students express a strong preference for the USA over competing destinations like the UK, Canada, and Australia.

The SN Bose Scholarship, also known as the SN Bose Scholars Programme, offers Indian students a chance to explore research opportunities in the USA. The application period runs from September to October, and selected scholars receive a stipend, health insurance, and airfare. Eligible applicants must be Indian citizens pursuing Bachelor’s or Master’s degrees in specific fields from recognised Indian institutions. PhD candidates are not eligible. Each institute can nominate up to two top students per department. For more information, visit the IUSSTF website.