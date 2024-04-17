News & Views

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow’s Centre for Business Sustainability (CBS), in collaboration with the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), convened a roundtable discussion on ‘climate finance’ recently at the IIM Lucknow campus. Participants discussed how technology can enable financial institutions to address climate risks and create customised solutions to adapt to and mitigate the risks associated with climate change.

Edtech and skilling firm upGrad concluded FY24 with steady growth in annual placements and transitions of 55,000 in a single year. Learners have secured positions in nearly 3,000 national and global companies through new jobs, career switches, and promotions, with the annual CTC ranging from a baseline of Rs 4.5 LPA to a max of Rs 1.80 crore. 1.4 lakh students enrolled for their free courses in GenAI, Data, AI/ML, and technology.