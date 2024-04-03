News & Views

The books for classes 3 and 6 under the new syllabus will be released in April and May respectively, said NCERT. The Council has urged the parents to not worry. The NCERT also said that around 33 lakh books of classes 1, 2, 7, 8, 10 and 12 have already been printed and delivered to the book shops. The Council also informed books for classes 3, 4, 5, 9 and 11 will be available in April.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July registration dates. Those who are yet to register can now apply online for the CTET July 2024 exam till April 5 (11.59 pm). CTET will be conducted on July 7, 2024 in 136 cities across the country in 20 languages. Visit the official website of CTET – ctet.nic.in for more information