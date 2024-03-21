News & Views

Australian Consul General, Kolkata, Hugh Boylan visited IIM Shillong and spoke on the topic, ‘Strategic Synergies: Exploring Opportunities for Bilateral Trade and Investment between Australia and Northeast India.’ As part of the Pangea series, an initiative of the International Relations Committee, Boylan, with his extensive experience in international trade and diplomacy, provided insights into the strategic synergies that can be harnessed to foster mutual growth and development.

As part of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), Prof Dilip Kumar Pratihar, Institute Chair Professor, Mechanical Engineering Department, IIT Kharagpur, has developed an innovative course called ‘Robotics and Artificial Intelligence’ in Bengali. This course, tailored for students from Class 9 to Class 12, lasts for 11 hours and is a joint effort with Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Belur Math.