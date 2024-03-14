News & Views

The National Medical Commission announced that around 154 colleges will either introduce new postgraduate courses or increase seats for postgraduate students in the upcoming academic year. These new courses cover various specialties like immunology, haematology and blood transfusion, plastic and reconstructive surgery, emergency medicine, and forensic medicine.

Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, is inviting applications for its free UPSC Civil Services exam coaching programme with hostel facilities. Open to candidates from minority, SC, ST, and women communities, the programme will accept online applications from March 18 to May 19 on jmicoe.in. The coaching will be conducted at 10 centers across the country.